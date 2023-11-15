Activity of enemy aviation in Tavria direction does not decrease, enemy lost more than 500 people, Su-25 and 46 pieces of equipment in day, - Tarnavsky

Last day, the enemy lost more than 500 people and a Su-25 attack plane in the Tavria direction.

General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, the commander of the "Tavria" operational-strategic group of troops, reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

According to him, the activity of the enemy's aviation does not decrease.

In the operational zone of the OSGT "Tavria", the enemy carried out 22 airstrikes, carried out 36 combat engagements, and fired 890 artillery shells.

"Our soldiers are firmly holding the defense in the Avdiivka direction," Tarnavskyi notes.

He also informs that units of missile troops and artillery from the OSGT "Tavria" during the day carried out 1,038 fire missions.

The total losses of the enemy amounted to 511 people.

46 units of military equipment were destroyed. In particular, 1 tank, 7 ACVs, 3 artillery systems, 1 MLRSn, 14 unmanned aerial vehicles, 16 vehicles, and a unit of special equipment. 1 ammunition depot was also destroyed. Another 26 units of enemy military equipment were damaged.

At the same time, an offensive operation in the Melitopol direction continues.