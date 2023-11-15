Xi Jinping arrived in United States for first time in 6 years. Will talk with Biden about Ukraine. VIDEO

Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives in the United States for talks with US leader Joe Biden. This is Xi’s first visit to the US in 6 years.

The video of the beginning of the visit was published by Chinese state television, Censor.NET reports.

Xi arrived in San Francisco on his own plane. A motorcade met him at the gate.

At the runway, the Chinese president was greeted by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and US Ambassador to China Nicholas Burns.

In addition to his talks with Biden, Xi will attend the annual summit of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum.

Earlier, the White House said that one of the topics of talks between Biden and Xi would be Russia's war against Ukraine.