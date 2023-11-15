US is not going to hold meetings with representatives of Russian Federation at APEC summit, - State Dept

The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit will be held in San Francisco this week, and the delegation of the Russian Federation headed by the Deputy Prime Minister will take part in it. However, US representatives do not plan to meet with them.

This was stated by the spokesman of the US State Department, Matthew Miller, at the briefing, Censor.NET informs with reference to "European Pravda".

"I am not aware of any planned meetings between us and the Russian government within the framework of APEC," he said.

