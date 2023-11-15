Ukraine must receive aid within weeks, otherwise situation will be dangerous, - Democratic Congressman Smith

Democratic Congressman Adam Smith said the US should approve new aid to Ukraine within weeks, not months.

He said this at the Politico Defense summit, Censor.NET reports with reference to Liga.net.

According to him, Congress should approve aid to Ukraine in November or December.

"Kyiv can hold out, but its position will not be as strong. They will find themselves in a very dangerous position if we do not provide them with resources in a reasonable time frame," Smith said.

He noted that he does not agree with Republicans who link aid to Ukraine with ensuring the security of the US southern border, because it "doesn't make any sense."

"The main reason here is that Trump has decided that he does not like Ukraine. You have a lot of Republicans that I know, I know, in their hearts and minds they support Ukraine, but how do they deal with Trump and his, shall we say, rather enthusiastic supporters?" the lawmaker said.

