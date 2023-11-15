What language soldiers communicate in trenches or in battle with enemy troops is their personal matter, - language ombudsman Kremin

Military personnel who defend Ukraine have the right to decide for themselves which language to communicate on the front line.

This was stated by Taras Kremin, the Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language, Censor.NET reports with reference to Focus.

According to him, during the entire year of 2023, there was not a single complaint about violation of the language law by Ukrainian military personnel. There was only a report about the use of a non-state language in one of the military commissariats, but this problem has already been resolved.

There are no grounds for allegations of violations of the language law in the Armed Forces. And what language soldiers communicate during dinner, in the trenches, or in battle with enemy troops is their personal matter, Kremin emphasized.

"There are representatives of national communities. For example, many boys and girls from Transcarpathia serve in the 128th brigade. Their native language is Hungarian. Boys from the Odesa region, who are ethnic Bulgarians by origin, also serve. But all this is the Ukrainian people and the citizens of our country," the language ombudsman explained.

Read more: Ministry of Education and Culture supported demands of students who called on law enforcement officers to check Farion’s statements about military personnel

It will be recalled that on November 7, Iryna Farion stated that she does not consider the Russian-speaking soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to be Ukrainians. Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets saw in this a violation of the equality of citizens and stated that he turned to the National Police, the Security Service of Ukraine, and the National Council for Television and Radio Broadcasting to take appropriate measures. The soldiers from the front line responded to the linguist in Ukrainian, calling her an "f#cking asshole".

Subsequently, the board and trade union committee of the students of the Lviv Polytechnic National University, where Farion teaches, called on law enforcement officers to check her statements for insulting the honor and dignity of the military.