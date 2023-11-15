Ruscists hit civilian infrastructure of Zaporizhzhia district with three rockets. One person died, 7 were injured

Today, November 15, from 9:50 a.m. to 10:18 a.m., Russian terrorist forces launched 3 rocket attacks on the civilian infrastructure of one of the populated areas of Zaporizhzhya district.

The type of missiles is currently being specified. This was announced by the head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA Yurii Malashko on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

"As of this minute, we know of one dead man and seven wounded people, two of whom are women. The blast wave and debris damaged houses, two cars, and farm buildings, which are located near the place where the strikes were carried out," the message reads.

