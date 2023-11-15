Artillerymen destroyed barracks of russian army in Brylivka village in Kherson region. Two platoons of invaders were eliminated. VIDEO
Artillery and aerial reconnaissance destroyed a Russian army barracks in the Brylivka village in the Kherson region and eliminated two platoons of occupants who were stationed there.
According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful attack by Ukrainian soldiers was posted on social media.
"Aerial reconnaissance fighters of the Flying Skull unit conducted a large-scale operation to clear the Russian barracks near the village of Brylivka, Kherson region, which has been under occupation since February 2022. According to the authors of the video, thanks to their efforts in targeting the target with our artillery, at least two enemy platoons were eliminated," the comment to the video says.
For reference: Platoon is the primary tactical unit of infantry. A modern infantry platoon consists of 30-40 soldiers.
