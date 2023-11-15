Serbia refused to extradite ex-SSU general Naumov because of Zelenskyy’s words about traitor. Soon Naumov will be released, - BBC. DOCUMENT

One of the arguments why a court in Serbia refused to extradite former SSU general Andrii Naumov to Ukraine was the words of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who called him a "traitor" in a video message. Naumov is due to be released soon after serving a year in prison in Serbia for money laundering.

The journalists reminded that Naumov was detained on the border between Serbia and North Macedonia on 7 June 2022. He was found to have undeclared cash worth about 600,000 euros and 120,000 dollars, as well as two emeralds.

A court in Serbia heard money laundering and extradition cases against Naumov.

There are two criminal proceedings against Naumov in Ukraine. One concerns the simultaneous receipt of salaries from the SSU and the state-owned enterprise where Naumov worked before joining the special service. The other relates to the period when he was in charge of the Centre for Organisational, Technical, and Information Support of the Exclusion Zone Management. According to the investigation, Naumov entered into a deliberately unfavorable contract with a fictitious company and unjustifiably accrued bonuses.

Ukraine filed a request for his extradition to Serbia. During the hearings, Naumov stated that the charges against him in Ukraine were groundless and politically motivated. And that he fears for his life if he returns.

In July 2023, the court refused to extradite Naumov from Serbia to Ukraine. This decision was made due to an investigation by Ukrainian law enforcement into Naumov's possible high treason, which, in the court's opinion, could be considered political persecution.

In fact, there is no treason proceeding against Naumov. However, the SBI is investigating him for possible treason. The Bureau reported that "the fact of possible collection of confidential information by A.O. Naumov regarding the functioning of the security system of the state-owned enterprise (Chornobyl NPP - Ed.) and the transfer of this information to a representative of the intelligence units of a foreign state with the aim of subversion and aggression against Ukraine is being checked".

According to BBC sources, the suspicion was not reported after the inspection because there was a lack of evidence.

The Serbian court's decision also mentions a previous attempt on Naumov's life, which indicates a threat to his life, the presence of his name on the Myrotvorets website, and the President's deprivation of his rank of brigadier general without giving specific reasons.

As well as the video address of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the beginning of the full-scale war, in which he uses the word 'traitor' about Naumov. All of this was also taken into account as arguments for refusing extradition.

"It was taken into account not only that the President of Ukraine in a public address to the public called the defendant a traitor, but also that he was stripped of his rank of brigadier general without explanation," the court decision said, with an emphasis on the violation of the presumption of innocence.

According to the court, Zelenskyy's statement about Naumov was biased and led the public to believe that he was a traitor even before the court's decision. And this "threatens his safety in case of extradition".

The Serbian court announced the decision in the second case - on money laundering - in September 2023. Naumov was found guilty and sentenced to one year in prison, and all the money, jewelry, and the BMW X6 he was driving were confiscated.

Naumov has been in a Serbian detention center for a year now, so he should be released soon.

The court banned him from returning to Serbia for the next 5 years. The BBC suggests that after his release, Naumov will go to Turkey, where his family lives.

At the same time, the former SSU general is still on the international wanted list, so the risk of possible extradition will continue to exist for him.