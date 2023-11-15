Ukraine and Germany did not agree on order for hundred PzH 2000 self-propelled guns, - Mass media

Ukraine and Germany failed to sign a contract for 100 German PzH 2000 self-propelled guns.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the German journalist Bjorn Müller on Twitter (X).

The journalist stated that he spoke with the spokesperson of KNDS (a conglomerate of the German Krauss Maffei Wegmann and the French Nexter - ed.).

According to him, the contract for 100 German self-propelled guns PzH2000 for Ukraine has not yet been signed. The reasons for this are not mentioned.

The contract between the two countries became known in the summer of 2022.

At the same time, the RCH 155 ACS supply project is currently only at the stage of creating a production line. Ukraine should receive 18 howitzers.

