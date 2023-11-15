ENG
In Zaporizhzhia, death toll from morning missile strike has increased

область,запорізька

Two employees of the State Emergency Service were killed in the Zaporizhzhia region as a result of a russian missile strike.

This was announced by the Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko, Censor.NET informs.

In the morning, the occupiers launched missile strikes on the civilian infrastructure of one of the settlements of the Zaporizhzhia region.

"Employees of the State Emergency Service were already at the scene in a matter of minutes. Then the occupiers struck again. Unfortunately, two employees of the State Emergency Service were killed as a result of enemy shelling. Our heroes without weapons are now forever 31 and 34," Klymenko wrote.

Three more rescuers were injured. Four civilians were also injured.

Read more: Ruscists hit civilian infrastructure of Zaporizhzhia district with three rockets. One person died, 7 were injured

shoot out (13861) death (1560) Zaporizka region (1294)
