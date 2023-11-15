Rescuers Vitalii Nakariakov and Serhii Dorohokuplia died today as result of Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia region. PHOTO

As a result of today’s attack on the Zaporizhzhia region, two rescuers were killed.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the State Emergency Service.

"Vitalii Nakariakov and Serhii Dorohokuplia. Young, dedicated rescuers. Their lives were cynically cut short by Russia today. Vitalii will forever remain 31, Serhii - 34," the message reads.

It is also noted that they were working at the site of the shelling in the Zaporizhzhia region when the occupiers struck again.

Read more: Insurgents hit civilian infrastructure of Zaporizhzhia district with three rockets. One person died, 7 were injured





"This is a painful loss for all of us. We express our condolences to the relatives of the victims," the State Emergency Service said.

Earlier it was reported that today, November 15, from 09:50 to 10:18, Russian terrorist forces launched 3 missile strikes on the civilian infrastructure of one of the settlements of the Zaporizhzhia region. Later it became known that two employees of the State Emergency Service were killed in the Zaporizhzhia region as a result of a Russian missile strike.