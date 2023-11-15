Channel for supply of components for attack drones from EU to Russia has been eliminated, - National Police

As a result of an international operation, investigators of the National Police of Ukraine have eliminated the channel for the supply of components for kamikaze drones (Shahed-136 and Mohajer-6) from the European Union to Russia.

It is noted that during the pre-trial investigation, the police received two drones in good condition, which the occupiers used to shell Ukraine - Shahed-136 and Mohajer-6.

They were decomposed into components and, with the assistance of the Department of International Police Cooperation of the National Police, a number of manufacturers of high-tech products, control units and microcircuits from the European Union and the United States were installed, whose products came to Russia for the production of attack drones contrary to the established sanctions and restrictions.

All the information collected through the liaison officer from Ukraine in Europol was forwarded to the competent law enforcement agencies of the EU countries.

"The Financial Crimes Investigation Service of the Ministry of Finance of the Kingdom of the Netherlands was the first to respond to this request, launching an international operation "Drake" on the basis of the materials received," the National Police said.

As part of the operation, a set of investigative and search actions was carried out on the territory of Ukraine and the Netherlands, as a result of which evidence was collected against a russian entrepreneur who permanently resides in the Netherlands and over the past seven months, bypassing sanctions, has been supplying microcircuits to the territory of the russian federation for the needs of the armed forces and defense complex of the aggressor country.

In order to disguise his illegal activities, the transactor used fictitious companies registered in the Maldives.

Based on the evidence collected as part of the international operation "Drake", the court of the city of Rotterdam sentenced the defendant to one and a half years in prison and a fine of 200 thousand euros.

"As a result, the channel of supply of critical components for the military-industrial complex for the shelling of Ukraine on the territory of the Russian Federation was blocked," the National Police added.