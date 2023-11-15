It is currently unknown why Russian MiG-31K is practicing refueling in the air - Ihnat

Due to the longer flights of the Russian MiG-31K, air raids have become longer. The planes are practicing new maneuvers and refueling in the air.

This was stated by the spokesman of the Air Force, Yurii Ihnat, in a comment to Babel, Censor.NET reports.

The Air Force does not yet know why the Russians are doing this.

Previously, these planes practiced takeoffs and landings quite quickly - the alarm lasted an average of 20 minutes, and now it is more than 2.5 hours.

According to Ihnat, the Command cannot predict whether the flight of the MiG will be training or combat, so a general alarm is announced for each of its takeoffs. The main task is to report the danger. There is no gradation of the level of threats during takeoffs of such aircraft.

However, the Air Force is informed about the reason for which the alarm was announced, and the conditional organization at its level decides what security measures to take if there is only a take-off of the MiG, but there are no missile launches yet.

If we take into account the launch of the Kinzhal missile, then people have seven minutes to move to a safe place.

Ihnat does not have an answer to the question of why the Russians have started to practice refueling in the air right now. They take off from three airfields that are relatively close to Ukraine, and this has nothing to do with patrolling the Black Sea.

For attacks in Ukraine, refueling is also not needed, so it is not yet clear why they refuel, Ihnat added.

When asked about possible changes in the approach to alarms, the spokesman said that this is not the competence of the Air Force - it is decided by the higher military-political command. Currently, the Air Force Command is not communicating with the authorities on this matter.

