Weather conditions forced Russians to reduce use of guided aerial bombs in south, - Operational Command "South"

Due to weather conditions, the enemy used only 12 KABs over the past day, which is extremely small compared to what was before.

This was announced on the air of Ukrainian Radio by the spokeswoman of the Operational Command "South" Nataliia Humeniuk, Censor.NET reports.

"The situation on the southern front remains quite difficult and tense. The enemy has not abandoned its plans, and even bad weather does not stop its intentions, although it makes certain adjustments. In particular, we see that their use of guided aerial bombs in the frontline territories has slightly decreased. Over the past day, they used 12. This is extremely small compared to what it used to be. But still, each of these bombs carries 500 kilograms of TNT equivalent and a very large destructive force," she stressed.

According to her, there is an obvious reorientation of the enemy, in particular tactical aviation, to the use of missiles. "That is, they are testing the directions in which, it is likely, they will later apply energy strikes. Missile strikes on a different scale. Now they are pointed, but it is likely that this is a kind of reconnaissance by combat," Humeniuk suggests.

Enemy aircraft carry out up to 70 attacks per day.

"Destruction is being inflicted, as before, on civilian infrastructure, on the residential sector. The enemy is not striking aimlessly, it is working on hospitals, libraries, and educational institutions. That is, it fires on entire areas where there may be local populations. This is a tactic of the Russians associated with the production of terror, in order to then blame the Defense Forces. The Russians are doing this both on the right and left banks of the Dnieper," Humeniuk said.

