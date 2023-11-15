Russia is superior to Ukraine in pace of supply to front of heavy weapons, - Kevliuk. INFOGRAPHICS

Military expert Viktor Kevliuk released information that Russia is superior to Ukraine in the pace of the supply of heavy weapons to the front.

As Censor.NET informs, he wrote about this on Facebook.

He noted: "The week of rubbishy news continues. The Pension Information Bureau found such an infographic.

It can be estimated that the enemy receives 6 T-90s every month (either new or repaired, they are not in stock). The enemy has no supply of new artillery, they are trying to crush it with quantity.

Everything sucks on missiles and attack UAVs.

An analysis of the "swamp" budget shows that they are going to fight at least until 2026, there is money. The lack of deployment of compensatory oil production indicates that the money will not run out, and scandals such as the supply of fuel to the American military from Greece, where it is made from Russian oil, will continue to happen.

There is no magic wand in this war, but it seems that everyone who produces, delivers to the front, uses and donates to kamikaze drones should take the deepest gratitude. It is this segment that allows us to keep the front in the format we have."