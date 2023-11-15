Occupiers shelled community in Dnipropetrovsk region with heavy artillery, - Regional Military Administration

Russian troops shelled a community in the Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region with heavy artillery.

As Censor.NET informs, this was announced on Facebook by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak.

"In the morning, the enemy attacked the Nikopol region. They hit the Marhanets community with heavy artillery. There are no dead or injured," he wrote.

In general, there was no shelling in the Dnipropetrovsk region during the day

See more: Consequences of russian missile strikes on one of villages in Zaporizhzhia. PHOTO