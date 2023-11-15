Enemy became more active in the Bakhmut direction, 12 attacks were repelled during the day, - Ground Forces

In the Bakhmut direction, the occupiers became more active in the areas of Bohdanivka, Klishchiivka, Ivanivske and Andriivka on the last day.

This was stated on the air of the telethon by the head of the public relations service of the command of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Volodymyr Fito, Censor.NET reports with reference to Fakty.

According to him, the enemy is trying to recapture lost positions, looking for weaknesses in our defense.

"Over the past day, 12 enemy attacks were repelled in the area of Bohdanivka, Klishchiivka, Ivanivske and Andriivka. The enemy launched one airstrike and used 46 kamikaze drones, carried out 643 attacks per day. Also, 166 occupiers and 52 units of enemy equipment were eliminated, including 5 infantry fighting vehicles, 11 artillery systems, and four Grads," he stressed.

Fitio also noted that it is the number of attacks in this direction that has increased – the enemy is doing this "for further active assault operations."

"In previous days, there were more of them in Lyman-Kupiansk. We see that the enemy in the Bakhmut direction has become more active. However, in both of these directions, the enemy has not had much success," he concluded.

