This day, enemy launched four missile and 29 air strikes on territory of Ukraine, - General Staff of Armed Forces

On November 15, the enemy launched 4 missile and 29 air strikes, carried out 46 attacks from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported on the official Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In total, the enemy launched 4 missile and 29 air strikes, carried out 46 attacks from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas. Also, the russian federation once again attacked Ukraine, using S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles on civilian infrastructure in the cities of Selidove of the Donetsk region, and Zaporizhzhia. As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population. More than 20 private residential buildings, 7 high-rise buildings and other civilian infrastructure suffered destruction and damage.

At the same time, the aircraft of the Defense Forces carried out 10 strikes on areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, and 3 - on the enemy's anti-aircraft missile complexes. Units of missile forces hit 2 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, 13 artillery pieces, an ammunition depot and an enemy air defence system.

