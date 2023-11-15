On left bank of Dnieper, enemy’s efforts are focused on keeping units in those positions determined by their command - Operational Command "South"

The main focus of the enemy force at this time is on keeping units in those positions that are determined by the military command. But this is difficult because of the low morale of the occupying army and the increasingly frequent cases of desertion.

Nataliia Humeniuk, spokeswoman for the South Operational Command, said this on the air of the telethon, Censor.NET reports with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

"Desertion flourishes among them (the occupiers. - Ed.) (on the left bank of the Kherson region. - Ed.). This is the morale and psychological spirit of the occupying army. They are really trying to find ways to get out of there, but these are isolated cases that some people succeed in," Humeniuk said.

According to her, the main focus of the enemy force is currently on keeping units in those positions that are determined by the military command.

Humeniuk clarified that the units of the Russians, who have already dealt with the landscape, are trying to gradually pull back.

"They feel how hot they are both from the Dnipro itself and from the Zaporizhzhia direction, where there is activity of our defense forces. And in this case, they have to conduct door-to-door rounds not only in search of local residents but also in search of their own in order to return them to the units," she said.

