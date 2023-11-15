Czech Republic will strive to freeze state assets of Russian Federation at level of entire EU, - Prime Minister Fiala

After the Czech Republic froze all state assets of the Russian Federation on its territory, it will seek similar actions at the level of the entire EU.

This is stated in the post of the Prime Minister of the Czech Republic Petr Fiala on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

According to Fiala, the decision of the Czech Republic means that the Russian Federation will not be able to dispose of real estate belonging to Russian state institutions.

"This property cannot be transferred or sold. Bank accounts that receive rent for this property will not be able to be used by Russia in any way," he added.

"And we will insist on the European arena for other countries to take similar steps," he stressed.

On Wednesday, the Czech government supported the proposal of Foreign Minister Jan Lipavský to freeze all Russian state assets on Czech territory.