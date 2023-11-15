Appeals Chamber of High Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine abolished sentence against "ES" People’s Deputy Herasimov

The Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine abolished a sentence against the co-chairman of the European Solidarity political party Artur Herasimov.

Censor.NET informs about this with reference to the "European Solidarity" press service .

The Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine abolished a sentence, granting the defense's request to close the criminal proceedings against Herasimov for allegedly false declaration.

The prosecutor's appeal was rejected by the court.

"The verdict of the High Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine of August 17, 2023, by which Herasimov Artur Volodymyrovych was found guilty of committing a criminal offense under Part 1 of Article 336-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (as amended by the Law of Ukraine of 04.12.2020 No. 1074-IX) and released from punishment on the basis of paragraph 1 of Part 1 of Article 49, Part 5. Article 74 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine should be abolished," the court decision says.

