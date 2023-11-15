Brink discussed with Umierov and Kamyshin development of defense industry of Ukraine

US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink held a meeting with the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umierov and the Minister of Strategic Industries Oleksandr Kamyshin.

As Censor.NET informs, she wrote about this on the social network X.

Brink noted: "Important meetings today with the Minister of Defense Rustem Umierov and the Minister of Strategic Industries Oleksandr Kamyshin to discuss initiatives for the development of Ukraine's defense industry, including the discussion of reforms to attract investments by the US defense industry. We support Ukraine in developing and increasing our own defense production."

See more: Head of Ministry of Defense Umierov introduced to personnel of SOF new head - Colonel Lupanchuk. PHOTO