Without financial assistance from allies, Ukraine will have to choose between social benefits and expenses for army, - Zelenskyy

Without financial support from Western partners, Ukraine will have to choose between social security and expenses for the army.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this during a conversation with representatives of the African media, Censor.NET informs.

"An important issue is financial support for social benefits. I'll tell you frankly - without support, it will be very difficult. Because all the money that Ukraine earns, we give everything to our military," Zelenskyy said.

He explained that without the help of allies, Ukraine would have to choose between social benefits and expenses for the army, and this could cause a crisis in society.

"It will be necessary either to reduce support for the military, payments to them or not to provide social assistance. In any case, it will be a crisis. Will it affect the course of the war? Yes. Will it stop our struggle? No," Zelenskyy said.

Read more: Ukraine cannot afford stalemate at front and frozen conflict, - Zelenskyy