AFU continue their assault south of Bakhmut, offensive in Melitopol direction, - General Staff

During the past day, 65 combat clashes took place. The Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled attacks in 6 directions.

This is stated in the morning summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

In the area of responsibility of the OSGT "North" in the Volyn and Polissia directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.

In the Siversk and Slobozhansk directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts active diversionary activities to prevent the transfer of our troops to threatening directions, increases the density of mine and explosive barriers along the state border in the Belgorod region.

In the area of responsibility of the OSGT "Khortytsia" in the Kupiansk direction, the enemy conducted assault operations in the Synkivka, Petropavlivka, and Ivanivka areas of the Kharkiv region, where our soldiers repelled 7 attacks.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy conducted unsuccessful assaults in the Nadia district of the Luhansk region.

In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy carried out assaults in the Klishchiivka and Andriivka districts of the Donetsk region, where our defenders repelled 6 attacks. In turn, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue their assault south of Bakhmut in the Donetsk region, inflict losses on the enemy in manpower and equipment, and secure themselves at the achieved boundaries.

In the area of responsibility of the OSGT "Tavria" in the Avdiivka direction, the enemy does not stop trying to surround Avdiivka. Our soldiers firmly hold the defense, inflicting significant losses on the invaders. The offensive actions of the enemy were unsuccessful in the areas of Novokalynove, Avdiivka, and east of Pervomaiske of the Donetsk region, where Ukrainian soldiers repelled 18 attacks.

In the Mariinka direction, our defenders repelled 22 enemy attacks in the Mariinka and Novomykhailivka districts of the Donetsk region.

