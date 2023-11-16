Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 315,620 people (+1,130 per day), 5,388 tanks, 7,683 artillery systems, 10,121 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, Ukrainian defenders liquidated about 315,620 Russian invaders.

This is stated in the message of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 16.11.23 are approximately:

personnel - about 315,620 (+1,130) people,

tanks - 5388 (+11) units,

armored combat vehicles - 10121 (+17) units,

artillery systems - 7683 (+36) units,

MLRS - 892 (+8) units,

air defense equipment - 585 (+3) units,

aircraft - 323 (+0) units,

helicopters - 324 (+0) units,

UAVs of operational-tactical level - 5689 (+14),

cruise missiles - 1563 (+1),

ships/boats - 22 (+0) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 10,060 (+40) units,

special equipment - 1084 (+1).

