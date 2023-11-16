In occupied Crimea, Russians created powerful military hub, where they accumulated more than 800 missiles, - OC "South"

The Russian invaders have concentrated more than 800 missiles in the occupied Crimea to carry out energy terror this winter.

Natalia Humeniuk, a spokeswoman for the Operational Command "South", said this on the air of the telethon, Censor.NET reports.

"The enemy has deployed a powerful hub of military resources on the Crimean peninsula. In particular, Kalibr missiles are concentrated there. Oniks missiles are also launched from the Crimean peninsula," noted Humeniuk.

