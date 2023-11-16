US Senate, following House of Representatives, approved project to avoid shutdown without aid to Ukraine and Israel

The U.S. Senate passed a temporary supplemental funding bill to avoid a government shutdown. The project does not provide additional aid to Israel or Ukraine.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to CNN.

87 senators voted "for", 11 against.

Before that, the document was approved by the House of Representatives. It must now be signed by President Joe Biden.

The project will continue funding the government's work until mid-January-early February.

Read more: Ukraine must receive aid within weeks, otherwise, situation will be dangerous, - Democratic Congressman Smith

The bill extends funding through Jan. 19 for priority industries such as military construction, veterans support, transportation, housing, and the Department of Energy. The rest of the government's functions will be funded until February 2.

The approved proposal does not provide for additional aid to Israel or Ukraine.

Read more: Russia’s war against Ukraine may last another five years, - Economist

Earlier, the leader of the majority in the Senate, Democrat Chuck Schumer, said that the House of Representatives will consider a single package of national security measures, which includes aid to Israel, Ukraine, Taiwan and strengthening the US border, after Thanksgiving, which will be celebrated in the US on November 23.