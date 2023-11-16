Crew of Ukrainian tank destroys enemy column near Staromlynivka in Donetsk region. VIDEO

The crew of a Ukrainian tank destroyed an enemy column of armored vehicles during a battle near Staromlynivka in the Donetsk region.

According to Censor.NET, a video recording of the combat work of Ukrainian tankers was published on social networks. The recording shows that the enemy group included two armored vehicles and a tank.

