More than 550 occupiers were eliminated in day in Tavria direction, three ammunition depots were destroyed, - Tarnavsky

The activity of the enemy’s aviation does not decrease in the Tavria direction. The Armed Forces of Ukraine are firmly holding the defense in the Avdiivka direction.

This was announced by the commander of the operational and strategic group of troops "Tavria", General Oleksandr Tarnavsky, Censor.NET informs.

In the Taurian direction, the enemy carried out 9 airstrikes, carried out 45 combat engagements, and fired 1,072 artillery barrages. Units of rocket troops and artillery from the "Tavria" air defense system during the day carried out 1,170 fire missions.

"The total losses of the enemy amounted to 594 people. 43 units of military equipment were destroyed. In particular, 3 tanks, 5 ACVs, 6 artillery systems, 1 MLRS, 2 ATGMs, 1 anti-aircraft vehicle, 19 UAVs, and 4 cars. Also destroyed 3 ammunition depots and another important enemy facility. Another 30 units of the enemy's military equipment were damaged," Tarnavsky added.

