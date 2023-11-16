Ex-commander of 6th Army of Russian Air Force Sviridov was found dead in his own home, - Russian mass media. PHOTO

The former commander of the 6th Air Force and Air Defense Forces of Russia Volodymyr Sviridov and his wife were found dead in their home.

As Censor.NET informs, the Baza Telegram channel writes about it.

It is noted that the bodies of 68-year-old Sviridov and his 72-year-old wife Tetyana were found on November 15 in their house in the village of Andzhievsky.

Previously, they died about a week ago.

"Employees of the gas service have already carried out measurements, and an excess of the permissible concentration of harmful substances has not been detected. What caused the death of Volodymyr and Tetyana Svyridovyh is currently unknown," the report says.

Sviridov - Lieutenant General of Aviation, commanded the Sixth Army of the Air Force and Air Defense Forces of the Russian Federation from 2005 to 2009.

Read more: More than 550 occupiers were eliminated in day in Tavria direction, three ammunition depots were destroyed, - Tarnavsky