US Special Representative Pritzker urged to think about how Ukraine can survive economically if there is no help from States - mass media

During her visit to Ukraine, Penny Pritzker, the US President’s special representative for Ukrainian reconstruction, called on Ukraine to think about how to sustain itself economically without the help of the US.

As Censor.NET reports, this was reported by the UP with reference to an interlocutor familiar with the progress of the negotiations, an interlocutor in Zelenskyy's team, and the president of the American Chamber of Commerce in Ukraine Andrii Gunder.

Thus, Pritzker met with President Zelenskyy, Prime Minister Shmyhal, government officials, Verkhovna Rada Speaker Stefanchuk, and American business. She also attended the congress of regional authorities together with the head of the PO Yermak.

The publication's source said that Pritzker was trying to "bring to mind" how exactly Ukraine could survive economically without the help of the United States.

"At the meetings, Penny tried to get people to think, like, let's imagine that there is no American aid: what needs to be done in the next year so that your economy can survive even in such a situation? And it really stressed everyone out," the source said.

At the same time, the president of the American Chamber of Commerce in Ukraine, Andrii Gunder, told the publication that the main question Pritzker asked during the visit was "What is preventing success, and who is preventing it?".

Most of the people who met with Biden's representative, the newspaper writes, were alarmed by Pritzker's call not to wait for help from the West, but to look for growth points in conditions as if there would be no help. This thesis was "conveyed anxiously by Ukrainian politicians on the sidelines" after Pritzker's departure from Kyiv.

UP's interlocutor in the President's Office urged not to dramatize this story and explained: "It is not necessary to say that she had some messages that there would be no support.

She has a very clear business approach and on the contrary wants to help us: let's imagine that there is no support from the West, what we and you need to do now so that you remain stable and can function under any conditions. Let's look for solutions that will allow you to remain successful."