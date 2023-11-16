Air defense destroyed 16 of 18 "Shahed" UAVs and Kh-59 missile, - Air Force

At night, the Russian occupation forces attacked Ukraine with 18 "Shahed" UAVs.

This was reported by the Air Force Command, Censor.NET reports.

The attack was carried out from the southeast (Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Russia). Air defense forces destroyed 16 enemy UAVs.

"In addition, on the evening of 15 November, a Kh-59 guided missile was destroyed in the Poltava region. Also, around midnight, the enemy attacked civilian infrastructure in the Kharkiv region with S-300 anti-aircraft-guided missiles. There were no casualties," the statement said.

