Ukrainian arms manufacturers ask Government and NSDC not to disclose locations and production plans of enterprises during wartime

Ukraine produces dozens of drones per month, which are analogs of the Iranian "Shaheds".

This is reported by Censor.NET.

The Chairman of the National Association of Defense Industry Enterprises of Ukraine (NAUDI) Serhiy Pashynskyi addressed the relevant letter to the National Security Council, the Cabinet of Ministers, and the Parliamentary Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence.

"The presence of the state in a state of war requires a significant revision of the system of organizing the publication of information about defense enterprises of Ukraine in the conditions of a state of war.

In this regard, we propose to develop standard-setting initiatives by developing draft decisions of the Government and submit them for consideration by the Cabinet of Ministers," the document states.

The Association is convinced that taking into account the strategic importance of the enterprises of the defense-industrial complex for the defense capability of the state, access to data on defense enterprises should be granted only to those officials who have passed a special check and training, including for working with secret and confidential information.

"We believe that with joint efforts we will be able to achieve reliable provision of national security and increase the development of the defense industry of Ukraine," Pashynskyi emphasized.