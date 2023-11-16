ENG
Body of another dead person was recovered from rubble in Selydove, number of victims increased to 3

селидове

The body of the third victim of the Russian missile attack on Selydove was found.

This was reported to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

"Rescuers retrieved the body of one more dead person from under the rubble at the site of a 4-story residential building partially destroyed by shelling," the report says.

Rescue operations are ongoing.

