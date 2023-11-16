Reducing duration of air raids due to takeoff of MiG-31K is not yet being considered, - Air Force

The issue of reducing the duration of the air raid due to the takeoff of the MiG-31K needs to be discussed.

As Censor.NET informs with reference to Radio Svoboda, this was stated by the spokesman of the Air Force Yurii Ihnat.

"The Air Force is not talking about this yet. I don't know whether decisions will be made or not. This requires a serious approach, discussion," he explained.

According to the spokesman, in the event of a ballistic missile threat, there is no way to determine for sure whether the Russian army will use it or not.

"Will Iskander-M be used or not? Well, it's also a responsibility. Especially when people are dying. Therefore, we must take into account all factors. If a decision is made, the Air Force will implement it," Ihnat added.

Earlier it was reported that due to longer flights of Russian MiG-31K, air raids have become longer. The planes are practicing new maneuvers and refueling in the air.

