Increase in number of refugees from Russian Federation is act of revenge by Kremlin, - Finnish President Niinisto

Finland should be prepared for "certain evil intentions" on the part of Russia after joining NATO.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform, this was stated by the President of Finland, Sauli Niinisto.

He called the increase in the number of refugees arriving from the Russian Federation an act of revenge by the Kremlin for Finland's cooperation with the United States.

"Yes, we are now being reminded every day that Finland has joined NATO. I think that this time, perhaps, it was the DCA (defense cooperation agreement. - Ed.) that provoked the situation," he said.

The Finnish Border Guard has reported a steady increase in the number of asylum seekers arriving at border posts in southeastern Finland in recent days. Russian border guards usually do not allow people without valid EU visas to enter Finland.

Niiniste previously said he believed Russia had started sending asylum seekers to Finnish border crossings in response to Helsinki's plans to sign a defense cooperation agreement with Washington.

He supported the country's government's plans to restrict movement at the border, adding that "now I understand that this will not end by itself."

"I don't see the border movement ending any other way than with very clear actions by Finland," Niiniste added.

Read more: I’m ready to talk to Putin, but there are no prerequisites for talks now, - Finnish President Niinistö