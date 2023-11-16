One of key demands of Polish border blockers cannot be fulfilled legally, - European Commission

One of the key demands of Polish carriers blocking the border with Ukraine is not legally possible.

This was stated at a briefing in Brussels by European Commission spokesman Adalber Janz, Censor.NET reports with reference to European Pravda.

It will be recalled that the key demand of Polish carriers is the return of the system of issuing permits for their Ukrainian colleagues to work in the EU.

"Any restoration of the system of permits or quotas for road transport is not legally possible, as it would be incompatible with the Agreement on Road Transport between Ukraine and the EU. This Agreement on road transport, of course, was concluded with the consent of the member countries," the spokesman said.

"If there is a question regarding the implementation of this agreement... first of all, it depends on the national authorities of the member countries and Ukraine to guarantee compliance with the provisions of the agreement in practice," he added.

The European Commission, the spokesman noted, can help in discussing the problems that have arisen with the implementation of the agreement.

He also did not comment on the reports of the Polish media that if the Polish authorities do not solve the problem of blocking border crossings with Ukraine, the European Commission may start a punitive procedure against Poland.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that the movement of trucks from the Polish side was hampered due to a strike by Polish carriers.

The Ambassador of Ukraine to Poland, Vasyl Zvarych, called on the Polish protesters to stop the blockade of the border.