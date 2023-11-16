Ruscists attacked Bilozerka in Kherson region: Preliminarily, one person was killed and two were injured. Critical infrastructure facility was destroyed

Russian occupation forces massively shelled Bilozerka in the Kherson region.

This was announced by the head of the Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin, Censor.NET reports.

It is preliminarily known about 1 dead person, two more were injured.

"Residential buildings and a grocery store were damaged by enemy fire. A critical infrastructure facility was also destroyed. Currently, Bilozerka and the surrounding villages are without electricity.



As soon as the security situation allows, power engineers will start working to return electricity to the homes of local residents as soon as possible," the statement said.

