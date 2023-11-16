At Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, leakage of reagents from primary circuit of power unit No. 5 continues, but Russians do not transfer it to "cold shutdown" - Energoatom

Due to the transfer of the 5th power unit of the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant to the "hot" state, an incident occurred with the leakage of reagents from the first circuit of the reactor to the second. This can lead to the loss of integrity of the tubes of the steam generators.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Telegram channel of the National Nuclear Energy Generating Company "Energoatom".

"As a result of transferring - in violation of the terms of the license of the State Nuclear Regulatory Commission and the requirements of Energoatom - the 5th power unit of the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plan to the "hot" state, an incident occurred with the leakage of reagents from the first circuit of the reactor to the second. Despite the existing violations, the occupation leadership is in no hurry to transfer the unit to a state of "cold shutdown", using the steam generated by the 5th power unit for heating and meeting the plant's own needs," the statement said.

It is noted that the actions of the occupiers may lead to the loss of integrity of the steam generator tubes, which undoubtedly does not comply with the regulations for the safe operation of a nuclear power unit.

The actions of the Russians once again jeopardize the safety of the plant's operation and cause constant degradation of equipment, which as a result can lead to an emergency at any time, Energoatom emphasized.

