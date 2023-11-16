Bundestag did not support opposition’s submission on transfer of Taurus to Ukraine

The vast majority of members of the German parliament are in favor of continuing assistance to Ukraine, including the military, but the Bundestag did not support the submission of the largest opposition faction, the conservatives, on November 16 to decide on the supply of Taurus cruise missiles.

The issue will be submitted to the Committee for Foreign Affairs for review and finalization, reports Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.

Speakers from the bloc of Christian parties insisted that Germany could do more in the matter of military support, in particular, to transfer long-range missiles "Taurus".

"Taurus question should be practical. Crimea has a special symbolic meaning for Putin, and therefore the supply lines must be cut, Russian troops will go to Russia when they do not have enough weapons. Crimea belongs to Ukraine, it should return to Ukraine, and Taurus is one of the tools for this," said conservative deputy Roderich Kiesewetter.

He added that it is not enough to say: we support Ukraine for as long as it takes. It is necessary to ensure that "the very restrained goal announced by Scholz has not failed: Ukraine must not lose, Russia must not win." It must be clearly said: in the end, the right of the strong should not have any chance, so that Ukraine does not become an example for other authoritarian regimes, the deputy emphasized.

His fellow party member Florian Hahn, in turn, noted that Putin is happy that attention has now shifted from the war in Ukraine to the Middle East and continues to strike civilian targets. The war has been going on for 21 months, and there is no end in sight, the politician stated.

According to him, it is necessary to do everything possible to create a situation in which Putin will be forced to admit that he cannot achieve military success. Hahn noted that Russian troops will be forced to retreat when the positional war ends and Taurus missiles can help with this.

A member of the Liberal Party, which is part of the ruling coalition, Markus Faber admitted that 6 months is a very long time to discuss missiles. Other partners transferred long-range missiles to Kyiv, and everyone saw how successfully Ukrainians used them. "Of the 600 Taurus that are in service with the Bundeswehr, it would be expedient ... to transfer a few to Ukraine. There is a difference in when we deliver. How long Putin will continue the war depends on how much and when we transfer," Faber said.

Alexander Mueller, also a member of the Free Democratic Party, added that the Ukrainians managed to attack the Black Sea Front of the Russian Federation with modern weapons and continued to export grain to countries that needed it. He agrees that the debate over German missiles has been going on for too long. "Today it is clear that we discussed the supply of tanks and other heavy weapons for a very long time and this gave Russia the opportunity to dig in. We should not repeat this mistake when discussing the supply of other weapons," the deputy urged.

The head of the Foreign Policy Committee, Michael Roth, who belongs to the ruling Social Democratic Party, did not mention the missiles in his speech, instead, he noted that Putin did not achieve his imperial goal in 630 days – to destroy the culture, identity, democracy, and freedom of a proud country. This is also related to what Germany is doing. He reprimanded those who were thinking about "war fatigue" from their comfortable couches in Europe and called to support the struggle of Ukrainians, who will never give up their freedom and never surrender. The parliamentarian also said that he was disappointed with the EU, which failed to fulfill its promise to transfer 1 million shells to Ukraine.

Deputy Robin Wagener, for his part, noted that the successes of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the battlefield could have been greater if there had been more help from the West. He is convinced that support in all possible ways is not only a sign of solidarity, it corresponds to the national interests of Germany, which is becoming the target of Russian disinformation, destabilization and espionage. "Putin doesn't want negotiations, he wants to conquer Ukraine," Wagener told those calling for a truce.

Deputies of the Left and the radical right-wing "Alternative for Germany" have traditionally called for a ceasefire, who have been arguing for more than 20 months that the supply of Western weapons to Ukraine only prolongs the war.

The vote was followed by a one-and-a-half-hour debate, during which the third submission of the CDU/CSU faction "Supporting the reconstruction of Ukraine - using the federal framework of guarantees" was also discussed. It was rejected.