Russians have reduced number of airstrikes in Avdiivka direction. This is probably due to lack of weapons and weather conditions, - Defense Forces

Russian occupation troops have reduced the number of airstrikes, but the activity of the ruscists remains at about the same level.

This was stated by the spokesman of the press center of the Defense Forces of the Tavria direction, Oleksandr Shtupun, Censor.NET reports with reference to LIGA.net.

During the day, Russian troops carried out 9 airstrikes in the Tavria direction, 45 combat clashes took place.

Stupun stated that the activity of the Russian Federation at the front "is approximately at the same level." In the Marinka direction, "there is tension all the time" - small Russian infantry groups continue to carry out assault actions in large numbers.

"On Avdiivka, we can also say, the situation in terms of enemy activity remains somewhat the same. The only thing is that he reduced the number of airstrikes. This may be due to some, perhaps, lack of weapons, but weather conditions have a very big influence, as well as the ability of Russian pilots to use certain weapons in such weather conditions," the spokesman added.

