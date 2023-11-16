In Zaporizhzhia, Russian occupiers suffered losses and withdrew near Novodarivka, - Defense Forces

In the Avdiivka direction, the offensive actions of the Russian invaders were unsuccessful, in Zaporizhzhia, they suffered losses and withdrew.

This was announced by the spokesman of the joint press center of the Defense Forces of the Tavria direction, Colonel Oleksandr Shtupun, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"In the Avdiivka direction, the enemy's offensive actions were unsuccessful in the areas of Novokalynove, Avdiivka and east of Pervomaiske, where Ukrainian soldiers repelled 18 attacks," he said.

Read more: Russians have reduced number of airstrikes in Avdiivka direction. This is probably due to lack of weapons and weather conditions, - Defense Forces

In the areas of Marinka and Novomykhailivka, 22 enemy attacks were repelled. In the Shakhtarsk direction, the enemy conducted 6 unsuccessful assaults in the areas of Prechystivka and Staromaiorske.

In Zaporizhzhia, the invaders suffered losses and retreated during the assault near Novodarivka. At the same time, our offensive operation in the Melitopol direction continues, the spokesman said.

Watch more: Fighters took the occupiers by surprise in barracks in occupied Zaporizhzhia: "We have "two hundredths" and "three hundredths"! They immediately started shouting!". VIDEO

In addition, Shtupun said that due to the lack of any tactical successes, the Russian command conducts so-called explanatory conversations with its personnel, in particular, using physical influence and severe moral pressure.