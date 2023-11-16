State Emergency Service has completed emergency and rescue operations in Selydove of Donetsk region

Emergency and rescue operations at the site of an enemy attack in the city of Selydove in the Donetsk region have been completed.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

"In total, 4 people died and 3 people were injured," the report said.

The State Emergency Service added that on November 17, work on the dismantling of emergency structural elements of the building is planned.

As reported, on the night of November 15, the enemy launched a rocket attack on the city of Selydove, Pokrovsk district, Donetsk region. As a result, the entrance of a 4-storey residential building was destroyed. According to local authorities, there could have been four people under the rubble. As a result of the attack, a four-story building and a private house were destroyed, and 7 high-rise buildings were damaged.

