EU Ambassador to Ukraine Maternova: Slovakia will support start of negotiations on Ukraine’s accession to EU

The Ambassador of the European Union to Ukraine, Katarina Maternova, visited Slovakia, where she was assured that Slovakia will continue to support Ukraine, in particular, the beginning of its negotiations on EU membership.

This is stated in Maternova's post on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

During the visit, she held meetings with President Zuzana Chaputova, Deputy Prime Minister Petr Kmets, Minister of Defense Robert Kalyniak and State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Marek Eshtok. Maternova also talked with Slovak parliamentarians.

"All of them assured me that Slovakia will continue to support Ukraine both politically and financially. Slovakia will support the initiatives of the European Union, including the opening of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU," Maternova stressed.

At the end of the visit, she noted that she was leaving the country with a good feeling.

