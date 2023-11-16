Estonia is considering possibility of closing border with Russian Federation after Finland

Estonia is considering closing its border with the Russian Federation, because after Finland closed its borders, Russian emigrants may try to get to Estonia.

This was stated by the head of the Estonian border service, Veiko Kommusaar, in Postimees, Censor.NET reports.

According to Kommusaar, Estonia knew about Finland's decision to close four checkpoints on the border with the Russian Federation. This "may mean that people who have been gathering at these borders until now will end up at Estonian border crossings," he added.

"We are closely monitoring the situation and, if necessary, are ready to prevent any illegal migration. Depending on the situation at the border, this may mean partial or complete closure of checkpoints," Kommusaar said.

Read more: One of key demands of Polish border blockers cannot be fulfilled legally, - European Commission

As a reminder, Finland will completely close 4 checkpoints on the border with Russia from November 18.