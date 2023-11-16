Russians deported more than 2,400 Ukrainian children to Belarus, according to Yale University study

According to a study conducted by the Humanities Research Laboratory at the Yale School of Public Health, funded by the US State Department, the occupiers took more than 2,400 Ukrainian children aged 6 to 17 to 13 institutions in Belarus.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to research data cited by Reuters.

It is noted that children were abducted from at least 17 cities of the Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions of Ukraine, which Yale University researchers called a constant practice.

More than 2,000 children identified by Yale University were transported to the Dibrova Children's Center in the Minsk region of Belarus between September 2022 and May 2023, and 392 children were transferred to 12 other institutions.

"Russia's systematic efforts to identify, collect, transport and re-educate Ukrainian children were carried out with the assistance of Belarus. The Russian Federation and the Belarusian regime jointly coordinate and finance the movement of children from Russian-occupied Ukraine through Russian territory to Belarus," the report says.

The transportation of the children to Belarus through Russian territory was "ultimately coordinated" between Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko.

In Belarus, the children underwent military training and re-education, and Lukashenko approved the use of state organizations to transport children from Ukraine to Belarus and finance their transportation, according to a Yale report.

