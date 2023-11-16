Norway is ready to quickly close border with Russia, as Finland did

Norway monitors the situation with Russian migrants, currently, there is no increase in activity. However, the country is ready to quickly close checkpoints on the border with Russia, if the need arises.

This was stated by the Minister of Justice of Norway, Emily Enger Mel, reports Censor.NET with reference to NTB.

She emphasized that there is currently no increased activity at Storskog, the only land border point with Russia.

"We are carefully monitoring the situation, and we are ready to promptly close the border if necessary," Mel added.

She added that Norway does not record the situation on the border with Russia similar to the one observed in Finland.

As a reminder, Finland will completely close 4 checkpoints on the border with Russia from November 18. Estonia is considering the possibility of closing the border with the Russian Federation.