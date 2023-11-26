ENG
EU should ensure sale of ammunition to Ukraine from any country, - President of Latvia Rinkevics

The European Union should talk to any countries, except for some that are ready to sell shells to Ukraine.

This was stated by Latvian President Edgar Rinkevics in an interview with "Suspilne", Censor.NET informs.

I know some so-called third countries still buy ammunition from European factories. And if we can delay, for example, their purchases because they don't have an active military situation, then that's probably what we should do," Rinkevich said.

However, the Latvian president noted that this requires the work of European institutions together with some national states.

"But I would say that I do not set any restrictions, except, of course, friends and allies of the Russian Federation," the politician added.

