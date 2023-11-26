ENG
News War
Fighters of 92nd SAB hit four tanks and D-30 howitzer of occupiers. VIDEO

In the Bakhmut direction, fighters of the 92nd Separate Assault Brigade named after Kosh Ataman Ivan Sirko from the CODE 9.2 unit managed to destroy four Russian tanks and one D-30 howitzer in just one day.

According to Censor.NET, the soldiers attacked the enemy equipment using Ukrainian "Vampire" drones.

