Ukrainian Armed Forces eliminated over 6200 occupiers and 672 pieces of weapons and military equipment in week, - Ministry of Defense. INFOGRAPHICS

During the week of November 20-26, the Ukrainian Defense Forces destroyed more than 6,200 occupiers and 672 pieces of weapons and military equipment.

This was reported by Deputy Defense Minister Oleksandr Pavliuk on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

Russian troops lost during the week:

78 tanks;

113 armored combat vehicles;

130 artillery systems;

9 MLRS

9 air defense systems

168 units of motor vehicles;

17 units of special equipment.

Read more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 324,830 people (+1,070 per day), 5,513 tanks, 7,874 artillery systems, 10,279 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS